Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of UUU stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.35.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.
