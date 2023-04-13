British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
BTI opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.