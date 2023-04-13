iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.28. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

