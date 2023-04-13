Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

FPI stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

