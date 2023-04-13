Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.