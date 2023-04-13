A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,586 shares of company stock valued at $965,598. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 366,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in A10 Networks by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

