Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Citizens from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Citizens Trading Down 10.6 %

CIA stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.20. Citizens has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 167,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

