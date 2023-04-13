NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
NovaGold Resources Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 0.85.
About NovaGold Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.