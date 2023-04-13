Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

