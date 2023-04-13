The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
LGL stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63.
The LGL Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
