Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
NYSE PW opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00.
About Power REIT
Featured Stories
