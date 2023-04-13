Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

NYSE PW opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

