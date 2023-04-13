Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DCT opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 0.59. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
