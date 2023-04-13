DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
DCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $42.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
