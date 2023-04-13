LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.81% from the company’s previous close.

LC has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE LC opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $752.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 106,984 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79,573 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

