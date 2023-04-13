Compass Point Upgrades Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Buy

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Radian Group stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,032,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1,528.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 148,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.