Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Orion Group Price Performance

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $754,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 266,381 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,447,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

