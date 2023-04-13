M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.58.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $116.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.53. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

