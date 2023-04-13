StockNews.com Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

