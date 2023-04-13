Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corebridge Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Corebridge Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

