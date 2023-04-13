Morgan Stanley Trims Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price to $22.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coupang from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.68.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Coupang has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coupang by 727.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

