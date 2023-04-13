Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.26.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

