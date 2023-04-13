Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

