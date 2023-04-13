StockNews.com Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.78.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $101.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

