Critical Survey: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Howard Hughes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $137.28 million 4.45 $19.14 million $0.20 46.65 Howard Hughes $1.61 billion 2.31 $184.53 million $3.72 20.09

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 12.20% 2.89% 1.23% Howard Hughes 11.47% 5.21% 1.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Medical REIT and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 Howard Hughes 0 0 4 0 3.00

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.41%. Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $86.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Global Medical REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses on the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment is involved in other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

