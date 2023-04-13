Head-To-Head Analysis: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) & Its Rivals

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rigetti Computing and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 883 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 313.64%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.81%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s peers have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.82 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.17 billion -$5.72 million -6.31

Rigetti Computing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

Rigetti Computing peers beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

