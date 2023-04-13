Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target at $360.44

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.44.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $313.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

