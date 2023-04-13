Brokerages Set Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT at $780.94

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $780.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,453,093.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $711.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $703.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.93. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.