Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) versus PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Head-To-Head Survey

Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL – Get Rating) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sky Resort International and PLBY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sky Resort International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Resort International 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 554.76%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Sky Resort International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Resort International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group $266.93 million 0.46 -$277.70 million ($5.93) -0.28

This table compares Sky Resort International and PLBY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sky Resort International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLBY Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Resort International and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Resort International N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group -104.04% 3.15% 1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 82.0% of Sky Resort International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PLBY Group beats Sky Resort International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Resort International

(Get Rating)

Sky Resort International Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to seek and identify a business opportunity. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, marketing, operation, and service of computerized minibars in the hospitality industry. The company was formerly known as Gold Billion Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Sky Resort International Limited in December 2017. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia. Sky Resort International Limited is a subsidiary of Richcorp Holdings Ltd.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Resort International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Resort International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.