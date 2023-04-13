Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $90.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $412,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after buying an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after buying an additional 704,152 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

