Analysts Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Target Price at $292.86

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.16.
BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
BGNE opened at $254.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current year.
BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.
