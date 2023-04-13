Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $223.85

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.85.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies
Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.43 and a 200-day moving average of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.
