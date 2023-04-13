Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.9 %

Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $563.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.37 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 31.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.3688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

See Also

