Analysts Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $118.24

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

