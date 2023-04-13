Contrasting Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) & Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and Cytosorbents’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $365.88 million 4.65 $44.38 million ($0.18) -71.39 Cytosorbents $34.69 million 4.18 -$32.81 million ($0.75) -4.43

Profitability

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Beauty Health and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health 12.13% 1.97% 0.49% Cytosorbents -94.59% -73.94% -46.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beauty Health and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cytosorbents 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beauty Health presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.75%. Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.19%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Risk & Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Cytosorbents on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

