Contrasting Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) & COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) and COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and COMTEX News Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -38.35% -81.68% -43.62% COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied DNA Sciences and COMTEX News Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 COMTEX News Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied DNA Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.83%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than COMTEX News Network.

15.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of COMTEX News Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and COMTEX News Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $18.17 million 0.76 -$8.27 million N/A N/A COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

COMTEX News Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMTEX News Network has a beta of -8.12, suggesting that its share price is 912% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied DNA Sciences beats COMTEX News Network on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment is involved in performing and developing clinical molecular diagnostic tests and clinical laboratory testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment includes manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, NY.

About COMTEX News Network

Comtex News Network, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic real-time news and content. Its product portfolio includes CustomWires, Top News Summaries, Top Financial Summaries, Comtex Front Page, Custom Feeds, Application Programming Interface (API), Full Feeds, and Video Content. The company was founded in 1980 is headquartered in New York, NY.

