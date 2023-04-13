Analyzing Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) & SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 SBA Communications 0 2 13 1 2.94

Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 56.31%. SBA Communications has a consensus price target of $330.87, suggesting a potential upside of 26.44%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

40.5% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 34.35% 18.44% 2.46% SBA Communications 17.52% -8.58% 4.54%

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 96.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and SBA Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $948.40 million 2.01 $325.78 million $1.66 6.40 SBA Communications $2.63 billion 10.74 $461.43 million $4.21 62.15

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Arbor Realty Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services. The Agency Business segment is involved in agency loan origination and servicing. The company was founded by Ivan Kaufman in June 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment is involved in consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

