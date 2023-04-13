Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $24.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.12.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

