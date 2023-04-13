Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) PT at $60.50

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

ENB stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.0% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 39,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 123.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 38,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 12.1% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

