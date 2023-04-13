Analysts Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) PT at GBX 830.20

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 830.20 ($10.28).

Several research firms recently commented on OCDO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,061 ($13.14) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 560 ($6.93) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.16) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 507.33 ($6.28) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 546.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 597.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,156.61 ($14.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -864.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

