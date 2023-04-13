Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $193.00 at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $179.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $323.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

