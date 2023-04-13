Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $118.24

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.13.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Institutional Trading of CVS Health
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Price Performance
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
