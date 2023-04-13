Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $56.97

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.97.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Airlines Price Performance
NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.44 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
