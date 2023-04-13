Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $56.97

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Airlines Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.44 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.