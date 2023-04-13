Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $90.58

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

