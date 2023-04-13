Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to “Overweight”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $98,514,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 126.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Range Resources by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.