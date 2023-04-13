Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

