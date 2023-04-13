Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $134.08 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

