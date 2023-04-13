Western Union (NYSE:WU) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WU. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.97.

Shares of WU stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $19.97.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

