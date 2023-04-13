Katapult Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,666,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 642,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Katapult by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Katapult by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. Katapult has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

