Head-To-Head Contrast: PLDT (NYSE:PHI) versus Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

PLDT has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PLDT and Axtel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLDT and Axtel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.78 billion 1.29 $192.92 million $0.91 24.70 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 5.09% 24.42% 4.78% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PLDT beats Axtel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients. The Other segments consists interests in digital platforms and other technologies, including interests in VIH and Multisys. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

