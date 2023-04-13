Critical Survey: Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) versus Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Veritec has a beta of -22.61, indicating that its share price is 2,361% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19% Franklin Covey 6.93% 18.48% 6.53%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Veritec and Franklin Covey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Veritec and Franklin Covey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Covey 0 0 3 0 3.00

Franklin Covey has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.38%. Given Franklin Covey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than Veritec.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritec and Franklin Covey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $350,000.00 N/A -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.60 Franklin Covey $262.84 million 2.04 $18.43 million $1.34 28.83

Franklin Covey has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Covey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Covey beats Veritec on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues. The Education Practice is involved in domestic and international education practice operations. The Corporate and Other segment refers to corporate and other information including royalty revenue from Franklin Planner Corporation. The company was founded by Brent L. Bishop, Stephen R. Covey, and Hyrum Wayne Smith in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

